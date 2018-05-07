Illinois to Sue EPA Over Foxconn Smog Exemption

SPRINGFIELD, IL–Illinois’ Attorney General Lisa Madigan says she plans to sue the EPA over exemptions made for Foxconn over smog pollution. In a statement Madigan says she believes the EPA now works with total disregard for the quality of our air and water.

The agency sided with Wisconsin officials last week by sharply narrowing areas that will come under stricter federal ozone regulations to small strips of land along the shoreline of Lake Michigan.

Racine County, was declared to be in compliance with the standard.

