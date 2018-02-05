Indian Trail Threat Suspects in Court Friday

The two teens who are charged with making threats against a Kenosha high school will be in court this week. 17 year old Lozamar Alexis Jr and 17 year old Tre’Shawn Moore-Thomas are both charged with making terrorist threats against Indian Trail last Wednesday night. Alexis is alleged to have threatened to shoot up the school in a private message sent to Moore-Thomas. Moore-Thomas allegedly posted the message on his Snap Chat timeline because he told authorities that he knew it was joke. The post was shared over and over again eventually being posted on other social media feeds. Police say they did not believe the threat was actually going to be carried out. As a precaution school was canceled on Thursday at Indian Trail. The suspects will be in court on Friday morning for another preliminary hearing. If convicted they could spend 18 months in prison.