Infant Dead, Father Could Be Charged

A 2 month old baby is dead and the baby’s father is in custody. 34 year old Robert Stynes was arrested Tuesday afternoon after authorities were called to a home on seventh avenue and 47th street at around 3 PM. There they found the infant unconscious and not breathing. Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. Autopsy results showed that the infant had suffered blunt force trauma to the head. Stynes told police that he woke up to find the baby not breathing and called 911. investigators say that Stynes gave them inconsistent stories has to how the child was injured and his defense claims that the injuries happened at least a day before the infant died. Stynes is in jail on a 25-thousand dollar temporary bond. He’s due back in court on Thursday.