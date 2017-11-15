State officials held an informational meeting last night as they try to meet new federal guidelines to fix failing schools. The new regulations were passed by congress two years ago and most go into effect next school year. Under the plan, school districts that have failing schools would have to take steps to address the issue-doing anything from hiring more tutors to adding more nutrition options. The new rules also aim to close the achievement gap for minorities and students living in poverty or with disabilities.
Informational Meeting Held on Failing Public Schools
By Pete Serzant
|
Nov 15, 2017 @ 10:16 AM