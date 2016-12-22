Initiative Seeks to Lure Talented Workforce to Kenosha County

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance is working to get communities across the county to help with a new project it hopes will address an anticipated future shortage of talent in the local workforce. Pleasant Prairie on Monday agreed to commit $5,000 to the $80,000 project that would involve the development of a website made to create a brand identity that would represent the entire county. The village unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with KABA for the effort. The website is intended to help develop and promote the countywide brand in targeting those who may be interested in living or working in the area. It would also act as a resource for information on education, neighborhoods, cost of living and major employers.