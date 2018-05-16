Insurance policy doesn’t cover Kenosha County bulldog attack

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court says an insurance company doesn’t have to cover a bulldog attack that left a woman hospitalized.

Shawn Lievense’s bulldog, Tank, attacked Sara Hanson and Kathryn Baumann-Mader in Kenosha County in 2015. Police tried to shock Tank with a stun gun but instead shocked Baumann-Mader. Officers then opened fire on Tank but hit Baumann-Mader in the foot. She spent a week in the hospital.

The victims sued Lievense’s insurance company, Integrity Mutual, for compensation. A judge found Integrity’s policy covered only one dog attack and Tank had already bit someone months earlier.

The 2nd District Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday, adding Integrity also doesn’t have to cover injuries caused by police since they arose from Tank’s uncovered attack.

The victims’ attorney didn’t immediately reply to an email.