Intergovernmental Land Deal Receives State Approval

The Kenosha-Somers-Paris land deal has received final approval. The State Department of Administration’s approval is the final step of a process that could have turned out much differently. More than a year ago disagreements between the municipalities led to lawsuits and court challenges-all of which were dropped once talks on a new deal commenced. Finally a deal that all sides could agree to was approved. It allows for Somers to develop land west of I-94 from Highways KR to 142 and Kenosha to expand as far west as Highway MB, and some Paris residents will have the option of having their properties annexed into the city. In addition there is a 50-50 revenue sharing deal set up between Paris and Somers as well as an on-going loan fund worth 5 million dollars. Prior approval of the deal came from from the Kenosha County Board last month, as well as the Somers and Paris town and village boards, and the Kenosha City Council.