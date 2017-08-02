Intergovernmental Listening Session Scheduled

Kenosha, Somers, and Paris residents will get to have their say about a new intergovernmental agreement between the three municipalities. The public hearing, which will feature a quorum of the Kenosha City Council as well as the Somers Village Board, and the Paris Town Board, is scheduled for Wednesday August 23rd at Bradford High School. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 PM. The intergovernmental agreement would allow parts of the the town of Paris to be annexed into both the city and the village in 50 years, with the allowance for property owners to come into the city earlier than that date. An earlier version of the agreement ended up in court however all legal challenges have been withdrawn.