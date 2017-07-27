Investigation Into Teen’s Death Continues

Investigators continue their work trying to answer a number of questions relating to the death of a Kenosha teen. 17 year old Olivia Mackay’s body was found in Mt Pleasant Monday afternoon near Louis Sorenson Road south of Highway 20. She was last seen at a Kenosha gas station Sunday night and was reported missing when she didn’t show up for work the next day. An autopsy did not reveal the cause of death and police are calling the situation suspicious. Mackay attended Indian Trial High School and Kenosha Police say that she was a resident of both Kenosha and Bristol. No further information on the case is available.