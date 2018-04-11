‘Iron Stache’ says he scared off Paul Ryan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Randy Bryce says his challenge to Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is what forced him to retire.

Bryce, known by his nickname “Iron Stache,” said Wednesday that “the repeal part is done now and we have to work just as hard now with the replace part.”

Ryan’s top political adviser, Kevin Seifert, says it’s “laughable” to suggest that Ryan decided against seeking re-election because of Bryce’s challenge.

Another Democrat, Janesville teacher Cathy Myers, is also running. Numerous Republicans are now considering entering the race.

Bryce says the challenge for Democrats will be sustaining enthusiasm into the fall.