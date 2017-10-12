Italian Heritage Committee To Hold Ceremony Thursday
By Pete Serzant
|
Oct 12, 2017 @ 6:49 AM

The Kenosha Italian Heritage Committee will be hosting a Columbus Day Celebration today. The event begins at 5:15 in front of the city’s Christopher Columbus Statue at Celebration Place with a reception to follow. A delegation from Cosenza Italy-a region from which many of Kenosha’s Italian immigrants originated-is in town and will be on hand for the ceremony. They took a tour of the city yesterday with additional stops planned for today. You can get more information on this afternoon’s event by checking out the Kenosha Italian Heritage Committee on Facebook.

