The Kenosha Italian Heritage Committee will be hosting a Columbus Day Celebration today. The event begins at 5:15 in front of the city’s Christopher Columbus Statue at Celebration Place with a reception to follow. A delegation from Cosenza Italy-a region from which many of Kenosha’s Italian immigrants originated-is in town and will be on hand for the ceremony. They took a tour of the city yesterday with additional stops planned for today. You can get more information on this afternoon’s event by checking out the Kenosha Italian Heritage Committee on Facebook.
Italian Heritage Committee To Hold Ceremony Thursday
By Pete Serzant
|
Oct 12, 2017 @ 6:49 AM