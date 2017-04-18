Jackubowski in Court

Joseph Jackubowski appeared in court Monday. The man accused of stealing numerous firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House talked back to a court official during a hearing to face state charges. Joseph Jakubowski already has federal charges against him for allegedly stealing firearms from a Janesville gun store and court officials advised him Monday of charges he faces in Rock County. Jakubowski told a court commissioner “you can’t tell me what to do” when warned not to speak. Authorities arrested Jakubowski on Friday after a 10-day manhunt.