Janesville Manhunt Continues

By Pete Serzant
|
Apr 10, 8:14 AM

(AP)–Authorities are stepping up patrols around southern Wisconsin churches as a precaution as they search for a man suspected of stealing firearms from a gun store after threatening to carry out an unspecified attack. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski expressed anti-religious views in a 161-page manifesto he sent to the White House. Police were increasing patrols near Janesville churches Sunday, although investigators say there is no specific threat. Police in Sun Prairie say a man who entered Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Thursday and asked about church services was not Jakubowski. Jakubowski is accused of taking handguns and rifles from a gun shop Tuesday night in Janesville. Investigators have followed up on about 320 tips.

