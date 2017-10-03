Jensen Conviction Reinstatement Appealed

The Mark Jensen case has moved on to next stage of appeals. Jensen’s attorney has made a motion in federal appeals court to have Jensen released from jail, and barring prosecutors from seeking a new trial. That comes as Jensen’s murder conviction was reinstated last month. Instead of going through with a new trial, Judge Chad Kerkman ruled that because the evidence was the same as the first trial nine years ago, no new trial was needed. In their appeal, Jensen’s attorney called the ruling unprecedented. The Wisconsin Attorney General appeal’s unit will handle the case and must file a brief with the court in 21 days. Jensen’s initial conviction was overturned when a letter allegedly written by the deceased Julie Jensen implicating Mark was tossed out as evidence. In September Judge Kerkman said that changes to the law would now allow the letter back into evidence.