Jensen Retrial Set For September

The latest retrial of Mark Jensen could cost Kenosha County upwards of 80-thousand dollars, double what the first trial cost. The prosecution will rely on money that Kenosha County has whittled away over the past several budgets in anticipation of the retrial. The money will be used for expert witnesses for the special prosecutor Robert Jambois who will return to try the case. The retrial is expected to last four weeks. Jensen was found guilty in 2008 for the 1998 death poising death of his wife Julie. In a handwritten letter allegedly by Julie, he implicates her husband in her death. The letter was the basis for the appeal in which the conviction was overturned. This time the prosecution is said to be in posession of a manuscript in which Jensen allegedly references the case. The new trial is expected to start in September.