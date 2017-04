Kenosha’s jobs boom is having some ripple effects in the local housing market. A new housing report released this week shows that while demand for housing is high sales have lowered in the first part of 2017 because of dwindling existing home supplies. State Rep. Samantha Kerkman says that as the jobs bring new residents to the area, home builders need to keep up.

Homes on the supply side are especially low for starter homes, listed in the 150-thousand to 200 thousand dollar price range.