Johnson blasts Trump on trade, calls it ‘Soviet’ economy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, is blasting President Donald Trump’s trade policy, saying “This is becoming more and more like a Soviet-type of economy.”

Politico reported Johnson’s comments on Tuesday after Trump’s administration announced a $12 billion plan to assist farmers who have been hurt by Trump’s trade disputes with China and other trading partners.

Johnson says, “This is becoming more and more like a Soviet-type of economy here: Commissars deciding who’s going to be granted waivers, commissars in the administration figuring out how they’re going to sprinkle around benefits.”

Johnson says, “I’m very exasperated. This is serious.”

Both Johnson and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin have sent letters to Trump over the past week criticizing how his tariffs are hurting Wisconsin businesses and farmers.