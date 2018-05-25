Judge Restores Property Rights in Alleged Fraud Case

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha judge has restored property rights to an elderly woman in an alleged forgery case. The judge made the ruling yesterday in favor of Harriet Caudill, while not deciding any of the other issues in the case. At issue yesterday is a property transfer which was allegedly set up by Scott Barter.

Barter, who hosts a paid weekend show here on WLIP, is alleged to have forged Caudill’s signature and created a corporation to which he transferred her property without her consent. Barter also allegedly admitted that he notarized the document with the forged signature, which caused his notary rights to be permanently revoked.

The judge ruled on the property portion of the civil suit because the property transfer may have affected her Medicaid payments, which pay for her nursing home care. In a statement to the court Barter said that the documents and the signature should not be considered forgeries because he did not mean to defraud anyone and did not benefit from the transfer in any way. He maintains that he did the transfer on behalf of other members of Caudill’s family.