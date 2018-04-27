K-TEC West Student Arrested For Making School Threat

A 14-year-old KTEC-West student is in police custody after making a threat of a school shooting. Kenosha Police Sgt. James Beller said police were told of the threat at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. The boy was identified and taken into custody a short time later. Beller said the teenager had made verbal threats of a shooting at the school to other students. He said he did not know if the student had access to weapons. Police will be referring charges to the Kenosha District Attorney’s office. Making real or false threats, including shooting threats or bomb threats, can be prosecuted as a felony.