K-Town Rewind 4/20/18

K-TOWN REWIND

ALLEGED ATTACKER OFFERED PLEA DEAL

The Kenosha man accused of attacking an elderly couple in their home has been offered a plea deal. 53 year old Daniel Evans allegedly attacked the couple after he broke into their Kenosha home last October. He escaped but was later tracked through the couple’s cell phone which had been stolen. That led to surveillance video which investigators used to identify Evans. There was other evidence discovered as well which place Evans in the couple’s home. The deal would require Evans to plead guilty to two counts of first degree attempted homicide. Other charges HERITAGE against him would be dropped. He would then face 130 years in prison. A status update in the case is expected soon.

FORMER PRINCIPAL GETS MORE CHARGES

The former principal of Bain Elementary School will face additional charges. Cherise Easley is alleged to have used a school credit card to pay for personal expenses and then reportedly paying off the card with school money. She also allegedly used school funds for a project related for a sorority to which she belongs. She’ll be in court to face new charges today. She was originally charged earlier this year with using school property for her own personal use. The district put her on administrative leave and shortly after she resigned. Easley allegedly used the items at a church and daycare that she helped to run. Prosecutors allege she used the credit card to go to a conference in St Louis that was not related to her job.

HERITAGE HOUSE RECEIVES GRANT

The former Heritage House in Kenosha is receiving a grant to help with its continued rehab. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded the project with a $250,000 grant which was officially announced at a ceremony Monday morning. Lt Governor Rebecca Kleefisch was on hand as was Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian at the ceremony held near the newly renamed “Stella” hotel. Downtown Kenosha Inc President Nicole Thompson accepted the grant. The Community Development Investment Grant is given in part to projects that preserve historic buildings or landmarks. The core of the redevelopment is the former Elks Club building which was opened in 1919. A new structure is being built adjacent to the historic building. Developers have said that it will contain a boutique hotel and hall.

HARIBO PLAN APPROVED

Construction of the new Haribo facility could begin as early as later this year. That’s according to a plan that the Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission approved last night. The German company will build on the corner of Highway Q and the interstate. The 500-thousand square foot facility will employ 450 people and will be build in four phases. Besides the confectionary the campus will include a parking structure, a gatehouse, and a helicopter pad. There will also be a retail store and museum. It will encompass 137 acres in the village. It’s scheduled to open in 2021.

HEALTH CENTER CEO RESIGNS

The CEO of the Kenosha Community Health Center has resigned. In a press release Brent Rafferty said that he came to the decision for personal reasons. Chief Operating Officer Alan Marshall will take over the CEO role on an interim basis. Rafferty has only been in the job since August 1st. The search is on for a new executive director. It’s unclear what specifically led to Rafferty’s decision. He announced his departure to the center’s board on Monday morning.

1ST DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE

Kenosha Police Officer Jeff Wamboldt has announced his candidacy for Congress. Wamboldt will run in the Republican Primary against other announced candidates to replace Paul Ryan. Wamboldt is also a Kenosha County Board Supervisor and a member of NAMI. Jeremy Ryan, Nick Polce, and Paul Nehlen have declared their candidacy on the Republican side. Democrats Randy Brice and Cathy Meyers are running on the Democratic side; State Rep Peter Barca is considering a run to fill his old seat. The primary is August 14th. The general election is November 6th.

Another Republican state lawmaker is declining to run for Congress to replace House Speaker Paul Ryan. State Rep. Samantha Kerkman announced Monday she intends to seek re-election to the Legislature rather than run for Ryan’s seat. That leaves University of Wisconsin Regent Bryan Steil as the only other Republican still publicly considering a run in addition to two other announced Republican candidates.Nick Polce is political newcomer and an Army veteran who co-owns a security consulting firm. Paul Nehlen is running again after losing to Ryan in the 2016 primary by 68 points. Nehlen was banned from Twitter earlier this year for posts criticized as racist or anti-Semitic. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus aren’t running.