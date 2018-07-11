Kaul challenges Schimel to 8 debates

Democratic Wisconsin attorney general candidate Josh Kaul is challenging Republican incumbent Brad Schimel to eight debates across the state.

Kaul made the request to Schimel in a letter delivered Wednesday. He wants to hold a debate in each of the state’s eight congressional districts.

Kaul tells The Associated Press in an interview that he believes it’s necessary to have the debates in different parts of the state so they can address issues of importance in those areas.

Challengers frequently want numerous debates against incumbents to raise their profiles. Neither Kaul nor Schimel face primary opponents and the race has garnered far less attention so far than others, like the Republican primary for U.S. Senate or the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Kaul is a former federal prosecutor and Schimel is seeking a second term.