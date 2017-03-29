KEA Calls For More Teacher Prep Time

Several teachers made their case to the Kenosha Unified School Board last night, saying that they need more prep time during the school day. The Kenosha Education Association offered a resolution aimed at increasing the 45 minutes elementary teachers have and which they say is eaten up by required professional development. That leads to teacher prep being done off the clock and many teachers complained that it takes away from time with their families. Other speakers expressed concerns over the district’s dress code forbidding girls from wearing yoga pants or leggings. Currently those items can be worn in school if they are covered with a skirt or dress.