KEA Lobbies For More Teacher Prep Time

By Pete Serzant
|
Mar 28, 6:16 AM

Kenosha’s teachers are seeking more independent prep time during the school day and especially on Friday. According to a proposal made by the Kenosha Education Association, 78 percent of elementary school teachers would like more prep time which they say pays dividends for students. KEA says that the current plan means that, especially on Fridays, professional development and learning sessions take away from time to create lesson plans and attend to the needs of the students. KEA representatives will offer their plan and data to back it at tonight’s School Board Meeting. A survey that KUSD did of its teachers last month indicated that 65 percent of teachers feel their prep time is insufficient.

