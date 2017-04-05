Kendall West Pleads Guilty in Jan. Incident, Faces Police and Fire Commission Thursday

Kenosha Police Officer Kendall West pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct in connection to charges that he punched and then drove his squad car toward a doctor who was reportedly having an affair with his wife. The incident happened early on New Year’s Day while West was on duty. As part of the plea deal West avoids a more serious charge of felony misconduct in public office. Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis is filing disciplinary charges against West. The Police and Fire Commission will consider those charges in a closed session meeting this afternoon. West is on administrative leave.