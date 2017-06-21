Kenosha Abduction Attempt Details

More details have come to light about an abduction attempt from last Thursday night. Police say that two women were leaving an area near east Frontage Road and 118th avenue, when a vehicle began to follow them. The truck pulled alongside the women and one of the suspects tried to speak to them. When the women refused to talk to the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, went to the back of the truck to get a weapon. The victims drove away but were stopped by the suspects a short distance down the road. They sped away a second time and got to safety. The truck is described as a black or dark gray pickup. A second Hispanic male was in the truck as well. Police are investigating this case in connection with another case that involved a woman being abducted from Milwaukee and then being sexually assaulted in Kenosha.