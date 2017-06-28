Kenosha Alderman Says Council Needs to Move On Post-Matthewson

Alderman Kevin Matthewson has officially resigned from the Kenosha City Council. He made the announcement via a social media post Tuesday afternoon in which he said that he had wanted Monday to be his last council meeting. That meeting was canceled yesterday afternoon, prompting Matthewson to make his departure official. He announced earlier this year that he would be moving to Somers at some point this summer. In his final few months on council Matthewson created a stir, including walking out of his final meeting last week. Alderman Scott Gordon told WLIP’s Lip Off that it’s time for the council to simply move on.

Matthewson’s former 8th district seat will now be filled with a replacement alderman in the coming weeks.