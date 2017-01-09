Kenosha Alderman Wants Termination of Officer

A Kenosha alderman is seeking the termination of a Kenosha police officer who was arrested after an off-duty fight on New Year’s Day. 8th District Ald. Kevin Mathewson contacted Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis on Sunday, asking the chief to recommend the termination of Officer Kendal West at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission. West was arrested on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and misconduct in public office after the incident that occurred while West was on duty.

