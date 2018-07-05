Kenosha Celebrates America

KENOSHA, WI–Fourth of July celebrations drew big crowds to Kenosha yesterday for Celebrate America. The event-along with the desire for the best spot for the city’s fireworks display drew people early in the day. The Kenosha Pops played a concert as did the Continental Band in Wolfenbuttel Park, with other live music offerings throughout the holiday. The night was then topped off by fireworks.

Hundreds turned out in Somers for their annual parade down highway E. There were many other smaller neighborhood events throughout the city. The weather in Kenosha cooperated as the rain stayed north where several communities had to either delay or reschedule their shows due to the weather.