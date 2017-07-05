Kenosha Celebrates Independence

Kenosha celebrated Independence Day yesterday.

Kenosha’s annual fireworks show put the cap on the city’s Fourth of July celebrations. The display drew thousands to Kenosha’s Lakefront as did the other festivities of live music and a carnival. The street car and trolley also ran special lines moving people throughout the day. Somers residents celebrated the day with the annual parade stretching along Highway E in the village. Paddock Lake celebrated with its annual bike parade. I’m Emily Jacobs, WLIP News.