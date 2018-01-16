Gateway Technical College held its 24th annual Dr Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The event highlighted how Dr King’s dream impacts the currently generation and how its disseminated through modern media and social media platforms. Over 200 people were in attendance. The keynote speaker was Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin. It also featured a panel discussion including two students from Harborside Academy-David Harrell the second and Maxwell Walker.
Kenosha Celebrates MLK Day
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 16, 2018 @ 7:00 AM