Kenosha City Council Changes Sex Offender Residency Rules

The Kenosha City Council voted to change the city’s sex offender residency rules last night. Convicted sex offenders will now be allowed to live with 1-thousand feet of prohibited areas such as playgrounds, schools, and daycares. The ordinance change stems from a lawsuit that was filed against the Village of Pleasant Prairie in which a judge ruled that the residency restrictions were too strict and basically kept the offenders from living in the village. The council passed the changes unanimously.