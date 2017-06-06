Kenosha City Council Changes Sex Offender Residency Rules
By Pete Serzant
|
Jun 6, 2017 @ 6:24 AM

The Kenosha City Council voted to change the city’s sex offender residency rules last night. Convicted sex offenders will now be allowed to live with 1-thousand feet of prohibited areas such as playgrounds, schools, and daycares. The ordinance change stems from a lawsuit that was filed against the Village of Pleasant Prairie in which a judge ruled that the residency restrictions were too strict and basically kept the offenders from living in the village. The council passed the changes unanimously.

