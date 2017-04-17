Kenosha City Council to Consider First Step License

The Kenosha City Council will consider the license renewal of First Step Services tonight, the next step in what’s expected to be a lengthy process which will determine the organization’s future. First Step, which offers services to homeless people, has come under fire for some of the alleged behavior of their clientele, drawing the wrath of the alderman of the district, the Licensing and Permit Committee, the mayor, and the neighborhood. However First Step has tried to address some of these issues and as 17th district alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha, tonight’s meeting is only another step in that process. He says that he expects to hear from the public on the issue. Last week a city committee voted to give the council an option to set up a special meeting to sort through the problems with First Step. Tonight’s council meeting is scheduled for 7 PM.