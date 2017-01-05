Kenosha City Council Rejects Airbnb Ordinance

Kenosha Alderman overwhelmingly voted 11-5 against an ordinance that would require licenses for people who host home sharing services such as Airbnb within city limits. The measure’s sponsor, 3rd district alderman Jan Michalski said that is was a response to numerous complaints reportedly received for unruly tenants and noise. Opponents called it an attack on personal freedom, saying they believe emergency responders can easily handle any situations that may arise. The ordinance proposed an annual fee of $100 for a home-sharing license if the home owner is absent and $50 if the owner was around.