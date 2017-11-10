Kenosha Co and Kemper Reach New Funding Agreement

Kemper Center Inc and Kenosha County have a new funding agreement. Under the deal no tax money will go directly to the facility however the county will be responsible for up to 100-thousand dollars worth of utilities. The County’s yearly contribution of 50-thousand dollars will be discontinued, but Kemper can ask the county for up to 50-thousand dollars for capital improvements. The county may also still send more money to the non-profit in its budget, but county funds must be kept separate from other money that Kemper receives. In addition Kemper will report to the county three times a year as to how any county contribution is being spent. That move comes after questions were raised as to how money was being spent by organization that runs the Kemper Center earlier this year. The new deals goes into affect in 2019.