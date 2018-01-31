You might have a new polling place for this year’s Spring Election. Several wards have new polling places starting with the February primary. The changes include less elementary schools with more wards voting at places like the Kenosha County Job Center. Voters will be notified by mail if a polling place has changed. If you are curious about where to vote or how you can register to vote visit kenosha county dot org.
Kenosha County Announces New Polling Places
By Pete Serzant
|
Jan 31, 2018 @ 7:20 AM