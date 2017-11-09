Kenosha County Board Passes 2018 Budget

The Kenosha County Board passed the 2018 budget last night on a 17-4 vote. The budget will be up 2-point-87 percent to 238-point-2 million dollars. The tax levy is up as well to the tune of 2-point-75 percent or a little over 1-point-7 million dollars. That comes to just under 5 dollars per 1-thousand dollars of equalized value. The board did fail to pass the borrowing authority for the 13-point-1 million dollars needed for capital improvements. A new resolution will be drawn up and the board will have to take that back up at a later date.