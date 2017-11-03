Kenosha County Budget Public Hearing Set For Tuesday

The Kenosha County Budget is the subject a public hearing to be held next week. The meeting will be held on Tuesday in the County Board Chambers at the Administration Building on 56th street down town beginning at 7 PM. The public hearing is followed by the Kenosha County Annual Meeting. Budget expenditures are set to go up around 6-point-6 million dollars or 2-point-87 percent. The tax levy increases as well to the tune of 2-point-75 percent. The County Board is expected to vote on the measure Wednesday.