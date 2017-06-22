Kenosha County, City Unemployment Remains Low

The unemployment rate in both Kenosha county and city decreased in May. In the city the rate was 3-point-6 percent, down from an even 4 percent in April. In the county the rate is 3-point-3 percent, down from 3-point-6 percent the month before. Those numbers mean that the county continues to have its lowest unemployment since 1999 thanks to increased job opportunities. Those opportunities are from some new businesses moving in, but officials say that existing businesses are expanding with both entry level and experience driven jobs.