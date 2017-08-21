Kenosha County Fair Concludes Successful Run
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 21, 2017 @ 5:59 AM

Attendance is up this year for the Kenosha County Fair. Although official numbers are not in yet, more people enjoyed the fair this year than previously, with the possible exception of the opening day on Wednesday. Rain later in the afternoon dampened the turnout but that improved as the weekend went on. The most popular times to go the to the county fair this year was again during the events at the Wilmot Raceway.

Related Content

Petition in Support of West Gains Steam
KYF Developer Gets More Money From City
Fire Most Likely Started By Cigarettes
Man Found in Submerged Vehicle
Voters views from exit polling
Federal cuts force WDVA to stop housing homeless v...
Comments