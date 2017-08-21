Attendance is up this year for the Kenosha County Fair. Although official numbers are not in yet, more people enjoyed the fair this year than previously, with the possible exception of the opening day on Wednesday. Rain later in the afternoon dampened the turnout but that improved as the weekend went on. The most popular times to go the to the county fair this year was again during the events at the Wilmot Raceway.
Kenosha County Fair Concludes Successful Run
By Pete Serzant
Aug 21, 2017 @ 5:59 AM