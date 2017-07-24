Kenosha County Reports Citations Issued During County Thunder
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 24, 2017 @ 6:23 PM

Over 272 citations were handed out by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department during County Thunder, with 192 reported cases of underage drinking. The Department also handed out 26 trespassing tickets, five disorderly conduct citations, and four resisting or obstructing an officer citations. Genoa City police are still on the lookout for a hit and run driver who hit a mother and daughter as they were leaving the festival early Saturday morning. One of the women suffered a severe head injury due to the crash. If you have any information on the crash you’re asked to contact Genoa City Police.

