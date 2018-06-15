Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy saves man from possible heroin overdose using Narcan

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy saved a man from a possible drug overdose early this morning. At around 12:45 a.m. deputies along with Somers Rescue responded to a home on Washington Road for a medical call. Authorities say a 39-year-old man was not breathing — possibly from a drug overdose. When deputies arrived, they found the man unconscious and barely breathing. The man received a dose of Narcan and regained consciousness. Officials say an empty syringe was found nearby — and the man admitted to using heroin. After taking him to the hospital, he was arrested on one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of bail jumping. The incident marked the first time a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy has used Narcan.