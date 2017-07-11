Kenosha received around six inches of rain early yesterday morning, causing road closures and businesses to either delay their opening or close for the day altogether. Highway 50 was closed on the height of the storm between 39th avenue and Pershing Boulevard. Farther west on 50 flooding closed the street near the grocery store due to sewers that were over capacity. In addition several cars had to be towed out of the high water.
Kenosha Deluged in Monday A.M. Storm
By Pete Serzant
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 6:53 AM