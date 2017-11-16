Kenosha Dream Playground Gets On-line Honor

There’s some more good news about Kenosha’s Dream Playground. The website fatherly.com as named the Dream Playground as one of the nation’s most friendly to the environment. The website said that’s because the playground is made with recycled materials-including its structures and rubberized floor. It also pointed to its adaptations of Kenosha culture such as the Streetcar and American Motors. The 15-thousand square foot fully accessible playground was built by 3-thousand volunteers and paid for with one million dollars in donations.