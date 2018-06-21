Kenosha Kingfish Drop Ballgame in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – In game five of their longest road trip of the season, the Kenosha Kingfish (7-14) lost 10-4 to the Battle Creek Bombers (9-12).

Joe Vranesic (Wabash Valley) made his first start with the Kingfish Wednesday night. Vranesic allowed six runs on the night and ended up with the loss, his first decision. Kenosha also saw pitching performances from Keanu Mendez (Concordia-St. Paul) and Garrett McGraw (Madison College). McGraw’s appearance was his debut with the Kingfish this season.

At the plate, Carson McCusker (Oklahoma State) led the way going 3-for-4 with a run scored. This marks the second game in a row that the Kingfish have had a batter go for three hits. On Tuesday night it was Jack Weiller (Virginia) who 1-for-4 on Wednesday.

The hits were well spread on as six different Kingfish batters had a hit by the end of the game. Scott Dubrule (Jacksonville), Devin Ortiz (Virginia), Will Wagner (Liberty), and Neil Lambert (Bowling Green) all had one run batted in each.

Tomorrow, the Kenosha Kingfish will send Colton Johnson (Illinois State) to the mound when they visit Kalamazoo for the first time this season. The Growlers (16-6) visited Kenosha once already this season when they took both games. Since then, Kalamazoo has won 10 of 12 games and are on an eight-game win streak.

First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. CT with the Kingfish looking to break the Kalamazoo winning streak.

-Scott Preimesberger, GM Kenosha Kingfish