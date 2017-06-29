How Does Kenosha Fill An Empty Council Seat?

Now that Kenosha’s 8th district aldermanic seat is vacant, the process will begin to fill it. However it will take some time to do so. The process to replace an alderman in Kenosha is fairly simple. The mayor could call a special election or a qualified candidate could be chosen by the Kenosha City Council. 17th district alderman David Bogdala says that he favors the second option since the current term is over in less than a year. He told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that once the city opens up the process anyone who lives in the district can apply for the job.

The process will officially open when the city clerk announces the vacancy at the July 17th meeting.