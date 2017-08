If you’re filling up your car’s gas tank it’s going to cost you more than last week. Gas prices in Kenosha jumped five cents last week from an average of 2-31 to 2-36 for a gallon of regular. But fuel price analyst Trilby Lundberg says that’s still below the national average.

Lundberg says that it’s possible the storm will have some impact on gas prices.

In Kenosha it costs over 35 dollars to fill the average 15 gallon tank.