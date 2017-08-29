Kenosha Gets Grants For Simmons Island Upgrades

Kenosha is getting two different grants to give Simmons Island some upgrades. The Environmental Protection Agency is giving the city a grant for 175-thousand dollars which will be used to create dunes on the beach as well as restoring vegetation. A basin will also be created to help during flood events, allowing water from the Simmons Island Bath House to be filtered cutting down on bacteria being released into the lake. The Fund for Lake Michigan will also contribute a 450-thousand dollar grant to the project. The City Council is expected to vote on the deal at next Wednesday’s meeting.