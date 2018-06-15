Kenosha Glass Sign Removed

KENOSHA, WI–Crews removed the Kenosha Glass Service Sign, which stood along 22nd avenue near the intersection of 52nd street for over half a century. The rotating neon sign was removed as part of the on-going expansion of 22nd avenue, which will eventually stretch from 60th street to the Racine County Line. Across the street the old Bain Elementary School was demolished to make way for a state of the art super fire station. Construction on that project is expected to begin soon. The Kenosha Glass Sign will be preserved and sold to antique dealers.