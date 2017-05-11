Kenosha Holds Law Enforcement Memorial

About 300 people gathered around Kenosha’s Law Enforcement Monument yesterday to honor those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Law Enforcement Memorial honored the 135 officers that were killed nationwide last year including Salem officer Michael Ventura who lost control of his squad car while traveling to a call with his lights on. State Attorney General Brad Schimel attended and spoke at the event. Fallen Kenosha Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Fabiano was memorialized as well. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop that happened ten years ago next week.