Kenosha Holds Law Enforcement Memorial
By Pete Serzant
|
May 11, 2017 @ 8:28 AM

About 300 people gathered around Kenosha’s Law Enforcement Monument yesterday to honor those officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Law Enforcement Memorial honored the 135 officers that were killed nationwide last year including Salem officer Michael Ventura who lost control of his squad car while traveling to a call with his lights on. State Attorney General Brad Schimel attended and spoke at the event. Fallen Kenosha Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Fabiano was memorialized as well. He was shot and killed during a traffic stop that happened ten years ago next week.

Related Content

Kenosha Man Killed North Central Wisconsin Crash
President’s Visit Brings Mostly Positives
Shalom Center Plans Moving Ahead
Bond Amount Set for Man Accused of Hitting Deputy
Kenosha School Briefly Evacuated After Bomb Threat
Kenosha Sheriff’s Department Honors 16
Comments