KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha honored its fallen officers yesterday. Eight roses were laid at the Public Safety Monument, one each for the fallen officers from both the Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian laid a wreath while Sheriff David Beth reminded attendees that an officer is killed every 68 hours in the U.S.

133 law enforcement officers will were killed in the line of duty last year.